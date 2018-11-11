Kate McKinnon’s Alien Abductee Character Returns To Talk About Ghosts & It’s Hilariously Gross

Kate McKinnon’s recurring alien abductee character & the resulting sketch was disgustingly hilarious! Watch her describe her experience with some weird AF ghosts here!

Kate McKinnon‘s alien abductee character is one of the best of her repertoire, and tonight she was back in full force. Talking about her paranormal experience with ghosts, McKinnon’s character describes yawning “and a thousand bees flew out of my mouth”, details a ghost named Toby that looked like “if Danny DeVito got flattened by a train” and admits she inadvertently exposed herself while riding a Bird scooter. The piece de resistance? Vividly describing taking an “upper-decker” while straddling host Liev Schreiber as part of an effort for Toby to find peace in the hereafter. It’s equal parts gross and hilarious and one of the best sketches of the season. Watch the viral sketch below!

One of this season’s stand-out viral sketches was one that featured Bill Cosby in prison. Played by Kenan Thompson, the jailed comedian admitted that he was having a great time in prison, revealing to Seth Meyers, “I am in my prime. I’m in jail and loving it. No kids saying the darnest things. Limited interaction with Camille,” before confessing that he was going to escape: “I’m busting out, I got Woody Allen to drive the getaway car.”

But that’s not the only amazing viral sketch from this season. In another one, none than Travis Scott made a surprise appearance. Playing the part of Lil Bang Bang, a back-up dancer on the 2014 Mariah Carey tour, Travis stole the show in the episode’s hilarious dance-off. Playing on Awkwafina’s team, Travis ended up dancing to the Jeopardy! theme song.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos from this season in our gallery above.