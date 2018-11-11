John Legend Give Emotional Performance Of ‘U2’s ‘Pride’ & Calls For ‘Hope & Peace’

What a treat! John Legend serenaded the audience at the People’s Choice Awards with a performance of ‘Pride’, after introducing the People’s Champion Award winner.

John Legend serenaded the audience with a rendition of U2’s hit “Pride [In The Name Of Love]” after introducing his friend and the People’s Champion Award winner, Bryan Stevenson. Seated at the piano with iPhone lights lit up behind him, John shared the message of love, acceptance and hope that we all are craving during this time. John was met with a standing ovation from the crowd, and several of the audience members had tears in their eyes. “Despite all the negativity happening in the world today, we can take comfort that people among us are doing extraordinary things,” the “Love Me Now” singer said while introducing Stevenson. “He’s a lawyer, professor, activist and author who has dedicated his life’s work to challenging discrimination.”

Stevenson was being honored for his current work in Montgomery, Alabama, where he established the Equal Justice Initiative. Stevenson’s EJI “is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.” He founded the national memorial for racial injustice, also in Montgomery, which pays tribute to thousands of African American men and women who were lynched. “Slavery evolved and turned into decades of terrorism and violence,” he preached to the crowd. “Today, we’re still burdened by our history. Commit to challenge this history of inequality. Commit to ending the hate.”

Stevenson continued as John watched on, “To end hate, some of us are going to have to stand up when people say sit down. To end hate, we have to embrace hope.” He was met with another, well-deserved standing ovation from the audience.