Jenelle Evans Cozies Up To Hubby David Eason As Domestic Violence Controversy Rages On

Jenelle Evans made it a point to prove her love for husband David Eason despite the current domestic violence drama surrounding them when she took to Instagram to share a cozy pic on Nov. 11.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26, didn’t hesitate to display her love for husband David Eason, 30, when she shared a sweet Instagram pic of the two of them getting close during a hike on Nov. 11. “’The best view comes after the hardest climb’. #HikingAdventures 💞🌲,” Jenelle’s caption for the photo read. In the close-up pic, Jenelle can be seen smiling while leaning in and hugging David as he also grins into the camera.

The caption for the eye-catching pic definitely seems to reflect the hard times Jenelle and David have been going through lately. David has been in the headlines for alleged domestic violence after a 9-1-1 call Jenelle made went public accusing him of doing so. Despite the call, though, she has denied any assault and insists she wouldn’t stay in a relationship if she was being assaulted.

In addition to the domestic violence drama, David made headlines when he called out Teen Mom producers during the filming of Jenelle’s nine-year-old son Jace‘s soccer game. He livestreamed it on Instagram as he sat in a car with Jenelle and the two of them laughed. Although some fans criticized the action, Jenelle insisted he did nothing wrong and was just playing around. David was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he posted a series of homophobic tweets and since he isn’t allowed on the show anymore, showing up to Jace’s soccer game could have caused some issues. Still, Jenelle claims the producers knew he would be there and said everything was cool.

Jenelle has continued to stand by her man despite all the issues and rumors that come up. It will be interesting to see where things go from here.