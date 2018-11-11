Harry Shum Jr. Expecting First Child With Wife Shelby Rabara – See Cute Announcement

Harry Shum Jr. is going to be a first time daddy! The ‘Shadowhunters’ star is expecting a baby with wife Shelby Rabara. We’ve got their adorable announcement.

Harry Shum Jr. is finally going to be a dad! The 36-year-old actor just dropped the news in the cutest reveal via Instagram on Nov. 11. The Shadowhunters star crouched behind wife Shelby Rabara and put his hands over her pregnant baby belly while she held her hands up to her face to give a super shocked look. Beautiful flowering pink trees framed the pic perfectly. Wait, does this mean they’re having a girl? Well, the gorgeous dress Shelby has on is deep blue so it could be a boy. No caption was needed, and fans immediately went wild congratulating the adorable couple on their baby news.

“OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG THIS F**KING MADE MY DAY I’M SO SO HAPPY, I’M LITERALLY SHAKING, THIS IS AMAZING, CONGRATS,” one very excited fan wrote in the comments. Another fan who goes by the IG handle theoneandonlyshadowhunterfreak wrote “I am so happy for you guys.” “I’m so happy for you both!!! Congratulations Harry,@shelbyrabara and Charlie! you will make wonderful patents! (And big bro) 💖💖💖 can’t wait to see you settled with baby Shumbara !!!!!” another fan wrote, referencing Harry’s beloved pooch Charlie who fans have come to know and love from his social media.

This more than makes up for having his character of Charlie Wu cut from the 2018 mega hit film Crazy Rich Asians. Harry does appear during a scene in the final credits even though he originally filmed a much larger role in the movie. He was even in the first trailer seen dancing with Astrid. Oh well, the good news is that there is major talk of a sequel and Charlie’s character will play a big part in the movie’s next chapter. In the meantime he still has tons of fans for his ongoing lead role as Magnus Bane on Freeform’s Shadowhunters.

Harry and actress-dancer Shelby have been together for 11 years, as they first started dating in 2007. The couple got engaged in Hawaii in 2013 then went on to marry in a tropical Costa Rican wedding ceremony in the country Harry was born in 2015. This will be their first child.