Halsey Shows Off Flat Abs & Tattoo Lil Wayne Helped Give Her Before ‘SNL’ Performance

Halsey took to Instagram on Nov. 10 to show off a meaningful tattoo inspired by Lil Wayne that she got just minutes before walking on stage to give her amazing performance on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Halsey, 24, was feeling inspired by Lil Wayne, 36, on Nov. 10 when she got a tattoo that included a symbol of the lyrics from his song “She Will” just minutes before performing on Saturday Night Live. The singer took to Instagram to show off a pic of the incredible arm art, which included the words,”Sins” and “Forgiveness” with a scale in between, and it was definitely impressive. “On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness“ Got this yatted by @jonboytattoo seconds before walking onstage. thanks for writing this one out for me @liltunechi ⚖️ #libragang,” Halsey captioned the tattoo photo. She also posted an additional photo that showed off her eye-catching toned abs as she posed in a black and white matching bra-style top and pants.

Halsey wore the same outfit for her SNL performance, which included Lil Wayne. The rapper brought her on stage to help him sing the chorus to his epic song “Can’t Be Broken” and she sounded better than ever. The duo worked magic together on stage and now that Halsey shared her tattoo pic, we know they were working magic backstage too!

Halsey has been sharing her talent and showing off her incredible body at a lot of events lately. One of her most recent public appearances was at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party on Nov. 9 and she turned heads in a sultry metallic silver wrap dress with a bra and chain. She always knows how to get attention in all the right ways and we love seeing her various looks!

Halsey is known for being open about her exciting life with her fans. She’s never one to back away from a challenge and her tattoo was further proof of that!