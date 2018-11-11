Halsey’s Not Dating John Mayer — But Does She Want G-Eazy Back?

Halsey is not only not dating her friend John Mayer, she’s not looking to get serious with anyone at this point! A source close to Halsey told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s as ‘free as a bird now’!

Sorry to all of you Halsey–John Mayer shippers out there, but there’s no spark of romance between the two of them. They’re just friends! A source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what’s going on in her dating life right now just weeks after her break up with G-Eazy. “Halsey is not dating John Mayer or anyone right now,” our source said. “She’s free as a bird and she’s making the most of her freedom. She’s very open to romance and having fun but she’s not looking to get serious with anyone.”

When it comes down to it, her recent breakup with G-Eazy has given Halsey time to focus on herself, which means it will be some time before she pursues any romantic interest seriously. “It’s still too soon,” our source added. “Her heart needs more time to heal after her break-up with G-Eazy.”

And as for right now, she is “adamant” about not getting involved with G-Eazy. “She doesn’t want to get back together with him right now though,” our source added. “She’s still adamant that she’s sticking to her guns this time. But she’s also not ready to give her heart to anyone else, not yet.” In terms of all the romance speculation between herself and John, Halsey slammed these rumors on Twitter. “I just had a ground breaking idea,” she wrote. “What if…we let female artists…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together? I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Halsey. In the meantime, check out all of her latest, sexiest bikini pics in our gallery above!