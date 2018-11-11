Gabrielle Union Gives First Glimpse Of Baby Daughter With Dwyane Wade – See Cute Pic

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Nov. 10 to share an adorable photo of her hubby Dwyane Wade holding their newborn daughter and it’s the first time we can see a glimpse of the baby’s face.

Gabrielle Union, 46, just happily welcomed a baby daughter with Dwyane Wade, 36, via surrogate and she took to Instagram on Nov. 10 to share a sweet and memorable pic of a precious father-daughter moment. In the pic, Dwyane is sitting down and holding the bundle of joy, who is wearing a cute pink hat, as he feeds her with a bottle and a little glimpse of the gorgeous tot can be seen. “Daddy’s Girl,” Gabrielle captioned the pic.

The thrilled parents announced the birth of their daughter on Nov. 8, one day after she was born. Gabrielle shared a series of Instagram photos with the announcement that showed her and Dwyane lying in a hospital bed while holding the baby girl. “A LOVELY DAY,” the caption for the photos read. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Gabrielle’s new daughter is a miracle for the actress since she’s previously opened up about having “eight or nine miscarriages” and going through IVF for the last three years. It’s her first child but Dwyane, who is a professional basketball player, already has three children, Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zechariah, 5. H also raises his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 17.

We can’t wait to see a full pic of Gabrielle and Dwyane’s baby girl in the near future. Congratulations to the proud parents!