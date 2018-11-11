Denise Richards Drops Out Of ‘RHOBH’ Cast Trip Amidst CA Fires As Camille Grammer Loses Her Home

The California wildfires have caused Denise Richards to bail on the ‘RHOBH’ cast trip to France. She’s fearing for her home after show alum Camille Grammer lost her’s in the raging inferno.

The wildfires blazing across Southern California have caused several celebrities to lose their homes, and the latest is former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer. That has shaken up the show’s newest cast member Denise Richards, as she has a house in the area of the massively destructive Woolsey Fire. The actress is now bailing on a cast trip to France to stay home and make sure her home and family remain safe. “Denise was too afraid to go on the planned cast trip with the other housewives to France because the fires were so close to her,” a source close to the mom of three tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She didn’t feel comfortable leaving and felt too anxious about everything being clear across the world while her young daughters, husband and beloved animals were here in LA. The unknown just made her too nervous so she decided to stay back,” the insider adds. The 47-year-old beauty just married Aaron Phypers on Sept. 8 and of course wants to be with him and her daughters Sam, 14, and Lola Sheen, 13, by ex Charlie Sheen and her adopted daughter Eloise during this stressful time. Denise also has a slew of pets that she wants to keep out of harm’s way.

“Everyone completely understood. She’s so thankful she was able to get out safely,” our source continues. While most of the housewives live in Beverly Hills or the Hollywood Hills which haven’t been affected by the fires, Denise lives in the western San Fernando Valley where several blazes have been raging since Nov. 9.

Camille shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Nov. 11 that her home burned down in the Woolsey Fire. She posted a photo of her beloved mansion on fire but wrote that she was just thankful that her family was safe and made it out with their lives.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring,” Camille wrote. How devastating.