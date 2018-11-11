Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Low-Cut Sequin Mini At The People’s Choice Awards

Chrissy Teigen looked hot, hot, hot at the People’s Choice Awards! Mom’s night out suits her well! See her PCAs outfit below!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, always looks stunning but she stepped it up a notch for the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11! Her husband John Legend was the one taking the stage to perform at the show, but Chrissy was on stage as well, to present the award for Reality Show Of 2018. Keeping Up With The Kardashians took it home! She’s friends with the family, so it was so exciting to see her presenting the award to her pals. Chrissy was actually nominated herself, for Social Celebrity of 2018! She totally deserves to win — she’s hysterical on Twitter!

The mom of two looked so pretty on stage at the PCAs. She was definitely one of the best dressed of the night! She wore a super short and tight sequin mini. She showed off her famous supermodel legs and her ample cleavage. The multi-colored, long-sleeved dress was from Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2019 Ready-To-Wear Collection. Absolutely breathtaking! She accessorized with super high, strappy sandals. Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous and her hair was pulled back into a pretty twist. Her look, from head to toe, was perfection!

It was such an exciting night. Nicki Minaj not only performed but won two major awards. Victoria Beckham won the very first Fashion Icon Award, and Melissa McCarthy won the People’s Icon Of 2018. Congrats to all the big winners! See all the gorgeous fashion moments in the gallery attached above.