Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani On Cozy Date Night At People’s Choice Awards

The people have spoken — and they just love seeing Blake and Gwen together! Music’s hottest duo surprisingly showed up at the People’s Choice Awards and looked just as in love as ever! Just check out this PDA!

Well look who showed up! Unexpectedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani arrived at the E! People’s Choice Awards, along with their whole Voice family. The gorgeous pair skipped the red carpet completely, but before long, Blake was accepting the award for Country Star of the Year — and that’s when the fireworks went off. Standing up, he was showered with love by Gwen, getting a big kiss before taking to the stage. So sweet! An eyewitness in the audience told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that when even when the cameras were off Gwen, she still was showing her man some serious love. “She looked so proud of him,” the eyewitness shared. “They seem so in love as Gwen smiled and watched along proudly as Blake accepted his award and spoke.”

But Gwen and Blake were not alone — in fact, it looked as if they were enjoying a pretty fun night out with another couple. “Carson Daly sat in between Blake and Gwen and his wife sat next to Gwen,” our eyewitness continued “Gwen and Carson’s wife Siri seemed to have some girl talk as they giggled and Gwen took her phone out to take a selfie and text as Carson and Blake shared a laugh. Gwen and Siri definitely seem like good friends as they talked constantly. It totally seemed like a double date!” How cute!

This is, of course, just another indication that things are going strong for The Voice stars and lovers. Just this week, Blake gush over his love for her with a very simple, but romantic Instagram, where he listed all the most important things in his life. “My god I love fall…and Smithworks Vodka…and the girl in those checkered shoes,” Blake swooned in the photo caption of he and Gwen enjoying an autumn day. Here’s hoping things never change!