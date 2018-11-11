Plenty of Hollywood stars dressed to the nines for a good cause at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 10. We’ve got Jenna Dewan, Olivia Culpo and more hotties on the red carpet.

If there’s one charity gala that brings out the brightest female stars in Hollywood every year, it’s the Baby2Baby party. The annual event was held in Culver City, CA on Nov. 10 and so many beauties glammed up for the red carpet. Jenna Dewan looked drop dead gorgeous in a white strapless jumpsuit with a fitted bodice and wide flared legs that almost made it look like a skirt. A long train of matching fabric cascaded down the left side from her waist to give an extra touch of fancy to the 37-year-old mother of one’s incredible look.

There were not one, not two but THREE stunning Olivias to hit the red carpet. Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, showed her on-again and now off-again love Danny Amendola what he’s missing in a strapless shiny blue gown. The sweetheart neckline displayed her amazing cleavage and the tight bodice proved off how all those trips to the gym keep her in shape. Her skirt had a sexy slit up the backside so she turned heads both coming and going.

Olivia Munn, 38, wowed in a tiered tulle apricot colored gown that was absolute perfection with her skin-tone and makeup. The off-the-shoulder number hand a tighter bandage style top while three-tiered layers of fabric, each more voluminous than the next gave the skirt such a feminine feel. Mom of two Olivia Wilde, 34, went with a black evening wear suit but gave it plenty of flair with a long white ruffled blouse and matching ruffled cuffs.

Mom of three and Baby2Baby board member and Ambassador Jessica Alba, 37, went with a black gown with an empire waistline where a push-up bodice showed off her killer curves on top. Silver strands of glistening fabric trickled down the length of the dress, which had a sexy hint of see-though fabric at the bottom of the full skirt. All of the wonderful ladies helped support fundraising efforts for Baby2Baby, which “proves provides low-income children, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves,” according to their website. Last year’s gala raised nearly $4 million for the charity.