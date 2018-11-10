Are Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Getting Married? Why His Friends Think He’ll Propose Soon

Are there wedding bells in the future for The Weeknd & Bella Hadid? A friend of the singer told HL EXCLUSIVELY that an engagement might be happening very soon!

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid packed on the PDA at the after party for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show — but will they ever walk down the aisle? A friend of The Weeknd told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the singer vows never to let Bella go ever again. “The Weeknd feels like the luckiest man alive to have Bella back and he is very determined not to ever lose her again,” our source told us. “They are living together but they’re renting and he wants to buy a place for them together, that’s how serious he is.”

When it comes down to it, many of those close to The Weeknd believe that he’ll soon be getting down on bended knee. “A lot of his friends are starting to take bets on how long it will be before he puts a ring on it,” our source went on to say. “He used to always talk about how scary the thought of marriage was to him but now that he’s back with Bella, he’s stopped saying that and instead he talks about being with her for life.”

And as a result of his change in outlook, his friends are convinced that an engagement will happen extremely soon. "It's a big change that all his friends have noticed and it's got them thinking he'll propose to her soon."