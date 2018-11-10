Sofia Richie Bares Her Abs On Shopping Date With Scott Disick 5 Days After Tense Fight

Sofia Richie looked so good on her latest outing with Scott Disick! The model rocked a crop top that showed off her abs just a few days after she had a ‘tense’ dinner with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick seem to be doing just fine! The 20-year-old model stepped out with her boyfriend and his son Mason Disick for a shopping trip on Nov. 9. Sofia looked chic in a white crop top that showed off her toned abs and a pair of acid wash high-waisted jeans. She finished off the look with a black bomber jacket, white sneakers, a khaki purse and some sunglasses that she clipped onto the front of her top.

We’re glad Sofia and Scott were able to spend some quality time together, because things between them were “tense” at the start of the week. On Nov. 4, the couple met up with Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian for dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California. Kourtney left the restaurant in a separate car, according to photos obtained by RadarOnline.

It appeared that Kourtney agreed to the meet-up out of the best interest for her and Scott’s children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. “[Kourtney] doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids,” a source told People.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” the insider added. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Another source told the magazine that Kourtney arrived by herself, while the couple arrived together. “It was a quick dinner,” the source said. “It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner.”