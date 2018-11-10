Robin Thicke & GF April Love Geary’s House Burns Down In Wildfires: ‘Our Home Is Up In Flames’

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary revealed that their home has been destroyed in the California wildfires. They luckily evacuated before the fire reached their place.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have lost their home after the California wildfires burned their Malibu mansion down. The 23-year-old model who is currently expecting her second child with Thicke, 41, shared a photo on Instagram of a thick cloud of smoke. “Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our home is up in flames,” she captioned the image.

Geary later noted on her Instagram story that her “house and all of my belongings burnt down yesterday,” according to Us Weekly. Geary, along with Thicke and their 8-month-old daughter Mia, evacuated their Malibu residence on Friday, Nov. 9. The “Blurred Lines” singer documented their evacuation on Instagram.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire,” he said in a video from his car. “We are in the middle of it.” He added in the caption, “Family is safe! Praying for everyone out here!”

Thicke also shared a photo of Mia and his 8-year-old son Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, visiting his late father Alan Thicke‘s grave. “Went to visit grandpa, he wrote. “Count your blessings!” We’re glad they’re all safe!