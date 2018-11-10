Nicki Minaj ‘Relaxed’ Ahead Of PCAs & Not ‘Even Thinking About’ Cardi B Not Attending

Nicki Minaj is excited to perform at the PCAs on Nov. 11! A source close to Nicki told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ready to rap ‘her heart & soul out’.

Nicki Minaj is all set to perform at the People’s Choice Awards tomorrow, Nov. 11, at the Barker Hangar. A source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that not only is she ready to bring the heat at the ceremony, Nicki couldn’t care less that Cardi B won’t be there. “Nicki is relieved and relaxed going into Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards,” our source told us. “Nicki isn’t even thinking about Cardi B not attending Sunday evening and is so focused on performing and opening the show for her fans.”

When it comes down to it, Nicki has asked a bunch of her friends to be there so she’ll definitely be prepared to bring it. “Nicki knows she can go and just relax and perform her heart and soul out,” our source went on to say. “She invited a lot of people in her inner circle to come and support her and she’s really excited to get on the stage and perform and celebrate with her friends that night.”

We reported earlier how despite the fact that Quavo alluded to a fling with Nicki on his track “Huncho Dreams,” the two of them did not sleep with one another. “Nicki doesn’t want to settle for someone who isn’t as successful as her, and she knows Quavo and a lot of these rappers are in record deals that will eventually leave them broke,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is too smart and knows better than to mess with Quavo. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news on Nicki. In the meantime, check out Minaj and Cardi’s hottest performance outfits in our gallery above.