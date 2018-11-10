Kris Jenner Wishes ‘Ride Or Die’ Corey Gamble A Happy 38th Birthday — See Pic

Kris Jenner gushed over her boyfriend Corey Gamble in a sweet birthday message! Read what she had to say here!

It’s Corey Gamble‘s birthday! In honor of his 38th trip around the Sun, Kris Jenner posted possibly the sweetest message about him. Taking to Instagram to share a pic of the two of them together, Kris praised her boyfriend, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Ride or Die!!! You are amazing babe @Coreygamble I love you!! Thank you for everything you do for all of us… you are always holding it down. #love #HBcorey!!!” Check out their sweet birthday photo together here!

Corey’s birthday comes just days after Kris celebrated her own, and before that, Kris was hoping that Corey would not get down on bended knee for her big day. “Kris and Corey are in love, she’s very, very happy with him,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “But she’s not pushing him to put a ring on it, in fact it’s just the opposite. Her birthday is coming up and she is really hoping he doesn’t do anything crazy like surprise her with an engagement ring.”

And when it comes to Khloe Kardashian‘s relationship with Tristan Thompson, Kris is urging her daughter to stay with him. “Kris has very much been a voice of calm and reason in recent weeks, and she’s telling Khloe to follow her heart,” a source close to the momager EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris knows how difficult it is to be a single mom, even when you have a ton of money and a huge family around you, and she really believes Tristan deserves a second chance. At first Kris was furious at Tristan, but after talking to him she truly believes that he’s sorry, and she believes he genuinely regrets what he did.”

