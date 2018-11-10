Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Rumored Fling Fai Khadra After Escaping California Fires

Kourtney Kardashian was seen out in Beverly Hills with her daughter Penelope and rumored love interest Fai Khadra on Nov. 9 after she was forced to evacuate her home due to the terrible California wildfires.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, found comfort in her six-year-old daughter Penelope and rumored new fling Fai Khadra, 27, on Nov. 9 when she stepped out in Beverly Hills after being evacuated from her home due to the devastating California wildfires. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by Alfred Coffee with her accompanying male and understandably had a look of concern on her face as she looked at her phone. The brunette beauty was dressed comfortably in a gray sweatshirt and pants as Penelope happily walked beside her in a white t-shirt and tan skirt. Fai, who works as a model, was also dressed casually in a white t-shirt under a green button down shirt and black pants.

Fai is one of a few men that Kourtney has been romantically linked to since she became single after breaking up with ex Younes Bendjima, 25, who she dated for almost two years, back in Aug. She has also been seen with 20-year-old actor Luka Sabbat and 34-year-old sis Khloe Kardashian‘s ex French Montana, 34. Sources told us that Kourtney is not in a committed relationship with anyone as of yet and is enjoying casual dating, but we couldn’t help but think maybe she’s missing Younes since Fai looks very much like him!

In addition to casually dating, Kourtney has been spending quality time with Scott Disick, 35, the father of her three children, Mason, 8, Penelope and three-year-old Reign. The family just returned from a trip to Bali and have been occasionally spending time together in L.A. whenever they can. Scott is currently dating 20-year-old Sofia Richie.

We hope Kourtney and her family continue to stay safe as the California wildfires sadly spread and we hope they can be contained as soon as possible. We’ll definitely be updating as more info becomes available.