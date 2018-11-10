Kendall Jenner Rushes Home From Las Vegas After Dad Caitlyn Loses Home In California Wildfires

Kendall Jenner puts family first! She rushed out of the Revolve event in Las Vegas to head home after her dad Caitlyn Jenner’s house burned down.

Say what you want about the Kardashians, but there’s no denying that they put family first. Kendall Jenner did just that when she rushed home after an event in Las Vegas to be closer to her sisters while the Woolsey Canyon wildfire blazed on near their California homes. The 23-year-old model made a brief appearance at the second annual #REVOLVEawards at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 9, but returned home shortly after walking the red carpet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kendall, who was the recipient of the Icon of the Year award, accepted her trophy before the ceremony and posed for a few pictures before heading out. She later shared footage from the sky of the fires in Ventura County, which has spread to 35,000 acres of land, including the homes of many celebrities and Kendall’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner. Kendall captioned her Instagram story clip of the smoke clouds, “my home praying for everyone and everything.”

REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona told ET that she was “so thankful” Kendall made it out to the event despite it being such an emotional time. “She’s obviously thinking about her entire family,” Gerona said. “I just thanked her so much for still coming and being such a professional and being here… Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody in Malibu and [we’re] thinking of everybody. Stay safe out there.”

Kendall’s family began evacuating from their Malibu and Calabasas homes on Thursday night. Kim Kardashian shared updates about the process and confirmed on Instagram that the entire family was safe alongside a photo of her kissing her niece and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson. Caitlyn also shared an update after reports came out saying her house burned down in the fire. “We’re safe at a safe house. Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air,” she said in a video. “Thinking about all those that are affected and hope you all are safe too,” she added in the caption.