Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In New Pic & Reveals His Sweet Pet Name For Her

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Nov. 10 to post a precious black and white photo of him canoodling his wife Hailey Baldwin and he proudly captioned it with his sweet and adorable pet name for her.

Aw! Justin Bieber, 24, reminded us his love for wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, is going strong when he posted a romantic black and white pic of the two of them kissing with their arms around each other. The singer also took the time to proudly reveal at least one of his precious nicknames for his blonde lady love in the caption for the pic. “Hunny buns punkin,” the caption read and yeah, we all couldn’t help but swoon!

Justin and Hailey just keep getting cuter and cuter. In addition to their cuddling session, the couple made headlines when they were seen in a boat together in London and hilariously struggled to row it. A fan posted the amusing video to social media and it didn’t take long for fans to respond with epic comments, including one that pointed out Justin and Hailey’s similarities to a memorable boating moment between Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver in the popular movie Bridget Jones’ Diary.

The lovebirds’ trip to London started when they left from Los Angeles on Nov. 6. The globetrotters have been everywhere it seems over the past few months and we can’t help but think they’re taking one very long honeymoon! What’s better than being young, in love and able to travel wherever whenever you feel like it? Not too much! We’re so happy for these two. Although they just legally got married in Sept., it already seems like they’ve spent a lifetime together!

We can’t wait to see Justin and Hailey’s next public romantic outing. They always seem to attract fans to the scene and it’s definitely interesting to see the footage they obtain!