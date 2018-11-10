Jennifer Garner’s Daughter, 9, Calls Her A ‘Fun-Killing Mom’ In Hilarious Note

Jennifer Garner seems like super mom to her three kids, but daughter Seraphina thinks she’s a ‘fun killer.’ We’ve got the hilarious note that she left for Jen that’s either a burn or big compliment.

Jennifer Garner is such a devoted mom to her three kids, giving them loads of attention, love and care. Maybe she does too much as one of her daughters has accused her of being a buzzkill when it comes to fun. The 46-year-old shared a note that nine-year-old Seraphina Affleck left her on Nov 9, and it’s hard to tell if she’s really in awe of Jen or putting her down. The Peppermint star posted an Instagram pic of the hand written note in blue ink that read “When I grow up I want to be a fun-killing mom just like you.”

“Is this a nine-year-old burn? Or the ultimate compliment?” Jen asked fans with the amazing hastag #illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes. Her fans were split down the middle. One commented “You know you’re doing your job as a mom when your kid roasts you like this.” Another added, “It’s the good way of course. At 9 they still think you’re amazing!!” “Yes. That is quite the compliment. Take it!” one mom urged but another added “Lol! My girls called me fun-sucker!!!”

One person decided to get their own kid’s take on what Seraphina might have meant to say. “My 7-year-old just read it. Without me saying a word he said, ‘That’s just rude. But dad’s do like fun and mom’s don’t, so, yeah.” HAH! Others noted how Sera’s already good with grammar. “Her punctuation is on point!!” one fan pointed out while another added, “Wow, the punctuation alone is impressive.”

Jennifer is such a hoot, there’s no way she could ever be a “fun killer.” All hands-on moms make sure their kids do their homework, take them to and from various lessons and activities and don’t always get to do the goof-off activities that dads tend to have. Besides, Seraphina totally loves her mom even if she may have seemed to burn her in the note.

The kiddo made her a giant scarf using a peg loom for Jen’s birthday in April, and the thrilled mom wore the thing with such pride. “When your nine-year-old weaves a 12ft long scarf on a peg loom for your birthday present, you’d better #werk,” she captioned the pic with it wrapped all around her body while on a school pick up run. Impressive! Sera also sewed her mom a homemade stuffed bunny while at camp in August. What a sweetie.