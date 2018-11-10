Iggy Azalea Goes Commando Under Robe In Sexy Instagram Post — Tempting Playboi Carti?

Iggy Azalea left very little to the imagine in her latest Instagram pic! While going commando, the rapper wore a barely there robe & showed off some major leg!

Iggy Azalea is always posting the sexiest pics to her Instagram, and her latest is no exception. The rapper not only shared a photo of herself enjoying “robe life,” she also went commando as well. That’s right, Iggy went sans underwear for her latest pic, something that we can guess her boyfriend Playboi Carti must enjoy. Check out the full pic below!

When it comes to her sexy Instagram photos, Playboi is a big fan. “Carti treats Iggy like a queen, he wants to be with her all the time and is always telling her she’s the sexiest woman in the world,” a friend of Iggy’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s always praising her booty and will literally bow down to her backside. He wants to make a music video and have her star in it with him, the main focus will be her incredibly body, he wants to celebrate her. He’s just really into her, it’s pretty sweet. Iggy’s friends are hoping this will last and he won’t let her down because she hasn’t seemed this happy in a while.”

However, despite their connection, Iggy is still playing it a little safe. “Iggy has been burned by guys in the past and she wants to make sure she can trust Playboi before she continues any type of romantic relationship with him,” another source close to the rapper told shared with HL.

