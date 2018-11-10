Kendra Wilkinson Cheers Ex Hank Baskett For ‘Helping Put Out Fires’ Around CA: I’m ‘So Proud’

Kendra Wilkinson revealed that her ex-husband Hank Baskett helped the California firefighters ‘put out fires around Calabasas.’ What a hero!

Southern California has been devastated after wildfires have continued to blaze through Malibu and Calabasas. Many celebrities have been evacuating with plenty sending prayers to the community and messages of gratitude to the firefighters battling the Woolsey fire that has spread over 70,000 acres. But former football player Hank Baskett took his appreciation for firefighters a step further and pitched in to help, according to his ex-wife Kendra Wilkinson.

“The kids and I are so proud of @TheHankBaskett for going out and helping put out fires around Calabasas. He saved many homes without the people probably even knowing. Great job Hank!” Wilkinson tweeted on Nov. 10. Wilkinson was among the more than 200,000 people who fled in the Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The reality star and her and Baskett’s two children, Alijah, 4, and Hank, 8, evacuated their California home on Thursday, Nov. 8. After thanking her ex for his service, she shared a video on her Instagram story of their kids fooling around on their hotel bed. “2 days evacuated,” she captioned the clip.

Wilkinson also showed her appreciation for the firefighters who have been working tirelessly to contain the California wildfires. “Thank you to all the men and women who are out there putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. Thank you! #heroes,” she tweeted.