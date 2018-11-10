Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s 11 Cutest PDA Pics Of 2018

Three years into their romance, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are as in love as ever — and they proved it with tons of PDA-filled pics this year! Check out the sweet photos right here.

We seriously cannot get enough of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and it seems like they can’t get enough of each other, either! The lovebirds have posted quite a few PDA photos to social media this year, and they make our heart melt every time! To kick of 2018, Gwen joined her man onstage at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert last January, and after their adorable duet, they shared a kiss in front of thousands of screaming fans. Gwen had a huge smile on her face as she embraced the country singer, and we were totally swooning.

Gwen also loves to post a kissing selfie time and time again, and she’s shared plenty of shots of herself and Blake locking lips this year. When Gwen kicked off her Las Vegas residency over the summer, Blake was obviously backstage to show his support, and they celebrated by posting the sweetest photos to Instagram. In the pic, Blake and Gwen looked SO in love. Oh, and he also gave her flowers after the show because, of course, he was just so proud. Gwen was so in awe of the country singer’s affection, that she posted all about it on her Instagram Story.

Although these two are very busy, they like to make the most of their downtime together, often taking off for Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma to get away from the craziness of L.A. In 2018, they took a romantic boat ride together during one of those trips, and Gwen shared sweet, cuddly photos of them on the water. Awww!

Click through the gallery above to check out all of Blake and Gwen’s cutest PDA pics of 2018. We cannot wait to see what the rest of the year brings!