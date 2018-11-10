Farrah Abraham Slams ‘Disgusting’ Boxing Match & ‘Jealous’ Catelynn Lowell After Dropping Out Of Event

Farrah Abraham is currently vacationing in Maldives, and she told us EXCLUSIVELY that she couldn’t care less about the celebrity boxing match she recently dropped out of!

Farrah Abraham seems to be having the last laugh after dropping out of a celebrity boxing match at the last minute. The former Teen Mom OG star, who’s currently vacationing in Maldives with her daughter Sophia, talked to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview and revealed why she’s glad she’s not competing in the “disgusting” event that’s set to take place later this evening in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Anyone associated to the criminal fraud promoters, Michael Mak of BoomCups and Damon Feldman, are all to be advised to cease and desist using my name for attention of their failed fight to steal money and use celebrities including [Nicole] ‘Hoopz‘ [Alexander], Catelynn [Lowell], and other low-class wannabe celebrities like Drita, who all were planning to make a mockery of anti-bullying, and as some are moms, it’s disgusting,” Farrah told us, referring to the Flavor of Love star she was scheduled to fight, her former Teen Mom OG co-star who is attending the fight, and the officiator of the fight — reality star Drita D’Avanzo.

Before our interview, Farrah had taken to social media to explain her decision to drop out of the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown, during which she was scheduled to fight Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander on Nov. 10. She claims the promoters who organized it were “in breach” of contract. She was then threatened with her own cease and desist letter due to her “defamatory statements and libelous communications” about the fight, according to the letter obtained by PEOPLE on Nov. 7. So we’re not exactly sure what lies ahead for Farrah.

But based on her interview with us, she doesn’t seem to scared about a potential lawsuit. She even took time to slam her former, co-stars, who made it clear they were heading to Atlanta City and were sad because they wouldn’t get to see Farrah get “laid out”. “Since Teen Mom ratings are lowest ever without me, the Teen Mom groupies including Javi [Marroquin], Catelynn and more teen cast members still went to Atlantic City and said that I wasn’t there, as I’m the reason everyone was going,” she told us before adding, “Gone are the days I’m around people who are jealous of me — it’s clear I’m the winner over the bullies of this failed event. I’ve still won — I’m in the Maldives, where they can’t even afford to come. Atlantic City is more in their bracket, and happy they paid to watch me. Like everyone else, I would never watch fake Teen Mom trash drama anymore. The Kardashian parenting is much better to watch. Hope the show doesn’t tank, but looks like it has without me. Going snorkeling!”