Happy Birthday, Dream Kardashian: The 12 Most Adorable Photos Of The 2-Year-Old

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian! The adorable little one is turning 2 years old on Nov. 10. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s baby girl is so darn cute, and her photos are just too precious!

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast! Time needs to slow down, don’t you think? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s little girl, and the sixth KarJenner baby, was born on Nov. 10, 2016, and changed their lives forever. Dream is so playful and so sweet. She’s a dream. Yes, we just went there.

Both Rob and Blac, despite no longer being together, will do whatever it takes to make Dream happy. They’re constantly posting adorable photos of little Dream, who is the apple of their eyes. From cute stroller pics to selfies with her parents, Dream is one loved child. She’s got such a precious personality!

She’s practically the spitting image of her dad. Rob stays out of the public eye more than the rest of his siblings, but he loves to post photos of Dream. Rob’s baby girl is his biggest inspiration. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source that “getting fit and healthy and getting his issues under control is all for Dream. Rob wants her to be proud of him and he wants to live a long and healthy life for her. Sure, he wants to look hot again with his shirt off, but his number one body goal is just to be able to be healthy for his baby girl.”

For her 1st birthday, Blac threw a mermaid-themed birthday party. Dream had a little fin and everything! She had a blast with her brother King Cairo at her nautical birthday party. We can’t wait to see what Rob and Blac have planned for Dream’s 2nd birthday. In the meantime, check out Dream’s cutest photos in our gallery above!