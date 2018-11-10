Tweets
Katy Perry, Debra Messing & More Stars Slam Donald Trump For Blaming California For Its Wildfires

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Nov. 10 to shockingly make a statement that blamed California’s forest management for its devastating wildfires that are destroying homes and many celebs didn’t hesitate to slam him.

President Donald Trump, 72, didn’t hesitate to take an opportunity to blame California’s forest management for the current tragic wildfires that are wiping away homes and putting many people in danger on Twitter on Nov. 10 and Katy Perry, Debra Messing and more celebs totally slammed him for it. “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!,” Donald’s tweet read.

“This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters,” Katy tweeted back. “People died in a fire and he’s on the side of the fire,” Debra responded. Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun also took to Twitter to share his opinion on Donald’s tweet. “Leaders listen, leaders stand with their people in moments of struggle and darkness. You sir do neither. You are self indulgent, you mock, and you insight. You put down good republicans and democrats alike. You celebrate your achievements and pt fingers in your losses…,” he wrote. Maria Shriver shared her opinion as well. “As fires burn, as families and lives are upended, the last thing we need is the president criticizing our state. Just get us the help we need. Do it now,” she tweeted.

The fires have been causing massive evacuations throughout the Malibu area and it has burned over 170, 000 acres so far. There’s already sadly been 11 people who have died due to the dangerous situation and as many as 4, 000 professionals are working to contain it.

Donald is known for often getting slammed on Twitter for sharing his not-so-popular opinions and the forest fires tweet is just one example of that. In addition to his initial tweet of blaming forest management, the president tweeted two other messages that said his heart is with those going through the terrible time and advised cautionary action for those in danger.