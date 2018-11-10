California Wildfires: Shocking Dashcam Video Shows Family Speeding Through Inferno

Brynn Parrott Chatfield filmed the moment her family sped through one of the California wildfires on Nov. 9, as they prayed for safety. Watch the horrifying video, here.

“Heavenly Father, please help us. Please help us to be safe,” Brynn Parrott Chatfield can be heard saying in this chilling new video that shows the Paradise, California resident and her family escaping one of California’s massive wildfires on Nov. 9. At least nine people were consumed by this Northern California fire — dubbed “Campfire” — and found dead inside their vehicles, according to KTLA, but fortunately for Brynn and her family, they made it out of the fire unscathed. And once you watch the video of her family driving through the wildfire, you’ll realize just how lucky they are to be alive. See the full clip below.

Meanwhile, in Southern California, thousands of homes are also under threat and all of Malibu has already been evacuated as two more major fires bear down on the beautiful area of Los Angeles. Caitlyn Jenner‘s Malibu home and the famous Bachelor mansion were both targets of one of the fires near LA, while many of the Kardashians and dozens of other celebrities were evacuated from their homes and forced to find safety elsewhere on Nov. 9. Even Charlie Sheen was worried about his parents last night, when he went on Twitter and pleaded with his followers to help him find them. Fortunately, they were found and said to be “fine,” but we can only imagine many others won’t be so lucky.

"Heavenly Father, please help us. Please help us to be safe," Brynn Parrott Chatfield said while evacuating the #CampFire with her family in the city of Paradise. Five people were consumed by the fire, found dead in their cars, according to @ButteSheriff. https://t.co/dKvxBStw8Q pic.twitter.com/AeDEHtCgKs — KTLA (@KTLA) November 9, 2018

We’re not going to lie. It was extremely difficult to watch the video above. Brynn sounds calm as she prays for the safety of her family, but the only thing not on fire in this video is the road and her vehicle. Every tree, every bush and everything else surrounding the road can be seen engulfed in flames.

This entire situation is truly horrifying, so we want to make sure everyone’s keeping California residents in their thoughts and prayers.