Blac Chyna Sends Love To Her ‘Beautiful & Smart Baby Girl’ Dream On Her 2nd Birthday

Dream Kardashian just turned 2, and her mom, Blac Chyna, posted a sweet tribute to her to celebrate the monumental day! See her adorable message, here.

We can hardly believe it, but Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream just turned 2! And even though most of the Kardashians had to flee their homes because of the threat from the wildfires, they had reason to celebrate on Saturday, Nov. 10. Dream was born on Nov. 10, 2016 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. And today, two years later, she’s celebrating her big day in the best way ever — with a sweet tribute from her mommy.

“To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you. I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your “Dreams”. As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy❤️,” Blac wrote alongside a collage of photos of Dream on her Instagram page on Nov. 10.

Dad Rob has yet to acknowledge Dream’s birthday on social media, but he barely uses it so we’re not holding it against him. He no longer has an Instagram account and the last time he tweeted was four days ago. And since then, he’s been trying to escape the Southern California wildfires. As we previously told you, many of the Kardashians were evacuated from their homes on Nov. 9, so we can only hope they’re all safe. Rob is probably celebrating his daughter’s birthday in his own personal way.