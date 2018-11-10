Exclusive
Angelina Jolie Feels ‘Unfairly Villainized’ In Brad Pitt Divorce — She Just Wants To Be A Good Mom

Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie is spotted having a family dinner with the kids at Umeda restaurant on Melrose. The single actress seems to be enjoying some quality time with some of her children at the sushi restaurant. The actress dashes to her ride through the back door after the meal for home. Shot on 10/20/18. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie doesn’t like how she’s being portrayed throughout her divorce with Brad Pitt. She just wants ‘to be a good mom.’

Angelina Jolie isn’t happy that fans are making her out to be the bad guy in her divorce with Brad Pitt. “Angelina feels like she’s being unfairly villainized in this divorce,” a source close to the actress, 43, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Maleficent star believes she’s been prioritizing the best interest of her children. “All she wants is to be a good mom,” the insider explains. “She’s doing what she feels is the best for her kids and people are passing judgment and acting like she’s the bad guy.” Jolie shares six kids with Pitt: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Pitt and Jolie’s custody trial is reportedly set for Dec. 4. As the date nears, Jolie is trying to ignore the critics. “But when it comes down to the opinions of others Angelina really doesn’t waste a lot of time worrying because she knows she can’t change anyone’s mind and she’s not going to bother,” the insider shares. “All she cares about is what the judge is going to say, that’s the only outside opinion that matters to her.”

The former couple reportedly decided to try and settle their custody arrangement out of court. “Both parties are working together to try and reach an out-of-court settlement and avoid an actual trial,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Both parties want what’s best for the kids,” the source adds.