Woolsey Fire: Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Share Devastation As Wildfires Rage Through CA

This is just terrible. Thousands of people are being evacuated from their California homes due to the raging Woolsey fire, and celebs are sharing the devastation on social media.

As the Woolsey Fire roared through parts of Ventura County, California on Nov. 8, and into Agoura Hills in Los Angeles County, thousands of people were affected, including a few familiar faces. The likes of Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kim Kardashian, 38, and more stars were faced with a frightening situation, as they fire crept towards their Calabasas homes. They shared messages of fear and devastation with their followers as they evacuated, or prepared to evacuate their residences. “F**k! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please,” one panicked Tweet from Khloe read.

Khloe wasn’t the only A-lister who was distressed by the inferno. Her sister Kim had to leave her home behind, and her social media posts of the fast-approaching fire were horrifying. In snaps showing the situation, the raging fire could be seen creeping over the city, as Kim filmed from her plane above. In another post, she recorded as a number of emergency personal rushed to the scene of the fire. “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home 🙏 I pray everyone is safe,” she captioned one of the videos.

Also among those evacuating that area was actress Alyssa Milano. The actress told fans on Twitter about the experience, and what exactly what essentials she took as she fled. “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots,” she wrote. Iconic singer Melissa Etheridge also was forced to leave home. “Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the # Woolseyfire. We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters,” she said in a Tweet.

About 75,000 homes in total throughout Ventura and Los Angeles counties are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, though that number is expected to grow. There were no fatalities or severe injuries at publishing time. We’re keeping those affected by the fire in our thoughts, and hope that everyone can make a return home soon!