Wiz Khalifa’s Impressed By Winnie Harlow’s VS Fashion Show Debut: He ‘Couldn’t Stop Smiling’

Wiz Khalifa couldn’t be more ‘proud’ of GF Winnie Harlow after she nailed her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8! He’s absolutely adores the model, and it was quite evident by their red carpet PDA!

Wiz Khalifa, 31, and Winnie Harlow, 24, turned the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show into their very own date night on November 9! The rapper was there first hand to support his girlfriend during her VS debut, and he was “completely blown away” by her beauty, as well as her runway skills. “Wiz thinks she absolutely killed it,” a source close to the Wiz tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was incredibly proud of Winnie and couldn’t stop smiling the entire time.”

“Wiz thought Winnie looked beyond sexy and couldn’t believe that was his woman on the stage,” the pal says. “He was totally captivated with Winnie and didn’t take his eyes off her the entire time whenever she walked the runway. He is definitely smitten and absolutely adores Winnie. He really can’t get enough of her.”

It was a big night for Winnie on Thursday, as she is the only model with Vitiligo to walk in the VS Fashion show. Vitiligo is a skin disorder that causes pigment-free patches of skin to appear randomly on the body. Not only that, but, this marked Winnie’s first ever VS Fashion Show, which is a huge deal. It’s been known that the annual show is quite hard to book. And, its been something she’s always dreamt about. “It’s the pinnacle of my career,” Winnie said back in September. “I told anyone [who] asked, ‘I want Victoria’s Secret!’”

Winnie Harlow and Wiz Khalifa share a sweet embrace on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show red carpet on Thursday, November 8 in New York City.

Following the show, Wiz and Winnie made their red carpet debut as a couple, where they showed off major PDA. Photogs caught the couple sharing a sweet embrace, with Wiz holding onto his model girlfriend as she planted a kiss on his cheek. Their