Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga & More Stars Making Velvet Look Sexy In Crop Tops, Dresses & More

From Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga, seemingly everyone is getting on the velvet trend. See some of the best velvet outfits worn by celebrities!

Now that the temperatures have dropped and we’re getting closer and closer to winter, it’s time to adjust our wardrobe. One trendy fabric that’s perfect for cold weather: velvet! The soft material can be applied to any piece of clothing you set your mind to, be it short dresses and crop tops or more seasonally appropriate choices like jackets and leggings.

Before temps cooled off though, Kim Kardashian got ahead of the trend when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in July. She slipped into a set of skintight velvet pants that emphasized her infamous curves. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star paired the Lisa Marie Fernandez pants with a blue one-shouldered Helmut Lang crop top that featured a long piece fabric that dangled down the front of her ensemble. Kim topped off her look with a pair of clear Yeezy mules and reflective sunglasses.

Lady Gaga later proved that velvet was the fabric to wear this fall when she showed up to a press conference for A Star Is Born wearing a burgundy Ralph & Russo gown. The one-shoulder dress draped beautifully over her frame and the fabric caught the light in different places which added interest to the overall look. The singer kept the accessories to a minimum with a single ring and drop diamond earrings. She finished the outfit with a pair of black pumps. Gorgeous!

Stella Maxwell took a style risk that majorly paid off when she attended the New York screening of The Girl In The Spider’s Web on Nov. 4. The model went completely topless under a velvet blazer, which she expertly paired with leather pants. The look exuded cool and came together perfectly with a pair of black stilettos. Want to see even more ways celebs have styled velvet? Then start clicking through the gallery above!