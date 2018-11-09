Things have seemed a bit tense between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie lately, and it looked that way once again when they stepped out for a date night on Nov. 8. Did ANOTHER fight ensue?! See the pics here.

Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 35, enjoyed a date night out in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, but they didn’t look too happy to be together while leaving the restaurant. Cameras caught them exiting the building with stone-cold looks on their faces, while walking a noticeable distance apart as they headed to their car. Once in the vehicle, they still failed to crack smiles. Of course, this could have just been annoyance at the flashing lights in their faces, but considering this isn’t the first time we’ve seen them looking tense lately, the pics raise questions about whether or not there may be trouble in paradise. SEE THE PICS OF SCOTT AND SOFIA HERE.

Less than a week ago, Scott and Sofia were photographed at Derby Day in Australia, in the midst of quite a heated exchange. The two definitely appeared to be arguing in the pics, and at one point, Sofia was even seen wiping tears away from her eyes. They left the event early, too. Plus, the pair recently dined with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and People reported that things looked “tense” during the meet-up. However, Sofia has since flaunted her love for Scott on social media via her Instagram story, so it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing the end of these two any time soon.

Just hours after the L.A. date night, Sofia posted a video to her Instagram story that showed her, and likely Scott, evacuating their home with their two dogs. Like other Kardashian family members, it looks like Scott and Sofia wanted to get as far away from the wildfires raging through the Calabasas area of California as possible. We hope everyone is staying safe!