How’s this for a little runway PDA? Sofia Rovenstine paused on the catwalk walk to send a kiss Shawn’s way — but did he catch it? Take a look!

Shawn Mendes, 20, wowed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s audience with his “Lost in Japan” performance at the Nov. 8 taping, but a sweet moment with model Sofia Rovenstine, 19, stole the show! The beautiful brunette model was strutting her stuff past Shawn in a sheer hot pink dress and lingerie when she turned back to blow him a kiss. The singer, who didn’t look so bad himself with a dark suit and his guitar in hand, looked right at her — almost like they’d planned the whole thing! And while it was just a tiny fraction of Shawn’s performance, it was still the major moment that had fans freaking out the most on Twitter. “All envy the body of the models, but I envy the kiss that she threw to Shawn,” one wrote. Another added that she hoped the musician didn’t catch the kiss. LOL!

Whether his fans are jealous or not, they really can’t blame Sofia for blowing him a kiss. Not many get the opportunity to do so — especially on such a massive stage — and she sure didn’t waste it! TBH, it’s a wonder there weren’t more models following in her footsteps. Shawn looked too cute up there, but he wasn’t the only one who slayed! This year’s show was bursting with performances from iconic artists like Rita Ora, 27, Halsey, 24, and Kelsea Ballerini, 25. We cannot wait to watch when the show hits the silver screen next month. But until then, we’ll just be obsessing over any performance pic we can find.

Shawn may have had a pretty standard suit on, but the ladies performing went all out with their looks! From Halsey’s white eyebrow feathers to Rita’s hot pink ensemble, we couldn’t get enough.

Did you catch the kiss @ShawnMendes? pic.twitter.com/soKcmeBiBu — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) November 8, 2018

And don’t even get us started on the lingerie! It was an epic night, and we’re so glad that this sweet moment between Sofia and Shawn wasn’t missed. We’ve got our eyes on these two to see if they take the chemistry offstage!