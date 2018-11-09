Sexiest VS Fashion Show Performance Outfits Of All Time — Halsey, Selena Gomez, T-Swift & More

Both Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini looked hot, hot, hot at the 2018 show, and now, we’re looking back at the best performance looks of all time! Click to see the sexy outfits!

Halsey stunned at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show show, wearing a white crop top and feathered skirt. The outfit showed off her toned legs and flat stomach that she said she’s been working so hard for. Also at the 2018 show, Kelsea Ballerini wore the shortest mini dress of all time, looking phenomenal in the metallic, backless mini. Taylor Swift has performed multiple times, and always looks great. In 2014, she wore a sexy pink satin robe and nightgown, adorned with black lace. For another song in 2014, she rocked a completely sheer black lace mini, showing off her bra and briefs underneath. Yasss, Tay Tay!

Rihanna wore two sexy outfits in 2012 that were polar opposites. One was girly, made of pink lace, and the other was super sexy — a black dress that showed off her cleavage and her thigh-high stockings. Ariana Grande looked sweet and sexy in a sparkly black two piece outfit and thigh-high boots in 2014. In 2015 in New York, Selena Gomez wowed with a black satin dress with a plunging neckline. She looked drop dead gorgeous!

Fergie wowed in a green bustier back in 2009, and did you know the Spice Girls performed at the show in 2007? They dressed as retro USO performers and sang their song “Stop”. Katy Perry rocked two sassy looks back in 2010 — it’s so fun to see the style evolution of performers change through the years!