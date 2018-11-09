Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Ignore Each Other As They’re Glued To Their Phones Over Dinner

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie were spotted heavily invested with their phones while on a date on Nov. 8! See the awkward moment here!

Sofia Disick and Sofia Richie apparently share a similar passion: being glued to their phones. While out and about at the restaurant YU/MI in Beverly Hills for a dinner date on Nov. 8, the two barely looked up at each other. Not only was Scott on a phone call, but Sofia made one as well. And after that, she also was seen scrolling through her smart phone. Check out their date below!

We reported earlier how the prospects of Sofia Richie eventually joining the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians remain slim. “As Scott’s relationship with Sofia gets more serious, Kourtney remains dead set against Sofia being a series regular on KUTWK,” a source close to Kourtney Kardashian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is not interested in paying Sofia or in increasing her profile in anyway. It’s not that she doesn’t like her or anything. Kourtney just doesn’t feel the need to bolster her fame in any way.”

Speaking of Kourtney, Sofia finally met with her boyfriend’s ex and despite having a few jittery nerves, their dinner together went well. “Sofia is feeling so relieved after having dinner with Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Sofia had built up the meeting so much in her mind, and was feeling really nervous and anxious beforehand. She wanted to make a really good impression on Kourtney and show Scott she was mature enough to handle herself like an adult. Now that they have all met, Sofia feels more comfortable and secure in her relationship than ever before.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Scott and Sofia. In the meantime, check out all of their cutest pics together in our gallery above.