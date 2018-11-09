‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 4 Cast Revealed: Valentina & More

YAS to more ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race!’ The season 4 ‘All Stars’ cast has been revealed, and it features some of your all-time fan faves. Find out the cast and see their super glamorous photos now.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back, and we are truly blessed. Season 4 will premiere Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1. “The fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is going to blow. your. mother. tucking. mind.,” Emmy Award-winning host and EP RuPaul said in a statement. “Satisfaction guaranteed or your henny back.” This season, 10 super queens will be competing for the ultimate prize of becoming Drag Race royalty.

To celebrate the upcoming season, Logo will be airing a week-long marathon of every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars starting on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. The marathon will run until Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., leading into the new season’s premiere. But OK, let’s get down to business. Check out the amazing All Stars cast below!

Farrah Moan (Season Nine)

Gia Gunn (Season Six)

Jasmine Masters (Season Seven)

Latrice Royale (Season Four and “All Stars” One)

Manila Luzon (Season Three and “All Stars” One)

Monét X Change (Season Ten)

Monique Heart (Season Ten)

Naomi Smalls (Season Eight)

Trinity Taylor (Season Nine)

Valentina (Season Nine)

This season is truly going to be LEGENDARY! To top it all off, we’re getting a special holiday treat this year with RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, which will premiere Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. on VH1. The one-hour holiday-themed episode will bring back franchise favorites including Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel as they compete for the title of America’s first “Drag Race Xmas Queen.” Tis the season, everyone! We are truly living our best lives!