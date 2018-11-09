Noah Centineo: Hunky ‘TATBILB’ Star Recreates Most Romantic Scene With James Corden & Fans Flip

Heartthrob Noah Centineo spoofed a scene from ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ with the help of James Corden & it will have you laughing hysterically. Watch it here!

Noah Centineo, 22, stole our hearts with his charm and good looks in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and now, he has us falling in love all over again thanks to his humor. The actor met up with James Corden, 40, to recreate the most memorable scene from the flick, and it will have you rolling on the floor laughing. In the clip, James gives his best Lara Jean impression, in an ultra-believable acting display! Throughout the video Noah and James can be seen strutting through the CBS offices, enjoying a lowkey lunch together, and at one point, they even romantically slip their hands into each other’s pockets. The hilarious spoof might not be the sequel we’ve all been hoping for, but it’s a close second! Fans couldn’t get over the clip. “Ahhh I’m living vicariously through James Corden! This was so perfect,” one fan said on Twitter after watching.

The video takes a dramatic turn when Noah agrees to appear on James’ show, but then finds out his friend had asked a slew of other stars to do the same. After finding (you guessed it) a box of letters, Noah is furious. According to the notes, Tom Cruise, Harry Styles, Halsey, and Chris Pratt, were all invited on James’ show as well! James frantically tries to explain himself. “I thought I was the only one,” Noah then says with a straight face, which will no doubt have you cackling at home. “JAMES WROTE A LETTER (TATBILB STYLE) TO HARRY ON THE NEW SKIT WITH NOAH CENTINEO IM DYING,” another fan excitedly wrote after watching. See the full video of the spoof for yourself above!

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before arrived on Netflix this past summer, and it became an instant cultural phenomenon. The teen rom-com was once of the streaming service’s most-watched films of the year according to Variety, and fans just couldn’t get enough of Noah and Lana Candor’s chemistry! With whispers of a sequel on the way, Lana has finally opened up about the possibility during a new interview. “Nothing’s official but I don’t see why they wouldn’t,” Condor she told ET. “I’ve heard stuff, but I think there’s a very high chance we’ll get a sequel,” she added. In the meantime, we’ll be watching James and Noah’s hysterical recreation of the famed film on repeat.