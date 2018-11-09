‘RHOA’: NeNe Leakes Shades Her Former Co-Stars: They Had ‘Bad Energy’

NeNe Leakes is throwing some shade at her former ‘RHOA’ co-stars’ ‘bad’ energy! Watch our EXCLUSIVE interview with her, here.

NeNe Leakes has nothing but great things to say about the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 11th season, and it has a lot to do with the fact that certain former cast members have left the show. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the RHOA star dished on the new episodes and subtly dissed her former co-stars. Without naming names, she told us, “In the past, there’s been a lot of darkness, negativity and I’m happy to say that this season… everything that all of us are going through is bigger than the drama. We’ve all agreed we’ve supported each other.”

And when it came to that support, NeNe believes that the housewives’ newfound camaraderie would never have happened with certain people on the show. “I don’t think we would’ve been able to do that with some of the girls that aren’t on the show… because some just bring bad energy and it’s not always a good thing, so this season is a different season, explosive season, great season, exciting things happening and we don’t have darkness,” NeNe went on to say.

However, NeNe admits that the possibility of drama going down is definitely present. “I’m sure the door is cracked to let some of that bad energy back in but — It’s so sad,” NeNe added. “RHOA is my baby. I want to make sure it’s successful, whatever it takes to be successful and it’s so unfortunate that some of these girls can’t walk on set and smile and bring good energy. It’s sad! Everybody knows who they are because they’re not here!”