Michelle Obama Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage Before IVF: ‘I Felt Like I Failed’

Michelle Obama just got super honest about her infertility struggles. See what she had to say about conceiving Sasha and Malia through IVF after a miscarriage!

Michelle Obama, 54, is promoting her new book Becoming — and that means opening up about some personal stuff! In fact, the former First Lady talked about her and Barack Obama‘s infertility struggles and IVF journey in an interview with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, 57, which will premiere on ABC on Nov. 11. “I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were, because we don’t talk about them,” she said in a preview. “We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken.That’s one of the reasons why I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen. I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work.”

Even though she felt “lost and alone” during this time, Michelle was able to conceive her daughters Sasha, 17, and Malia, 20, through IVF and described that process in her memoir. But that isn’t the only thing Michelle opens up about in Becoming — or in her ABC special, Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts. The memoir dives into her thoughts on the current political climate, and specifically on the President who took office after her husband. When Donald Trump, 72, claimed Barack wasn’t an American citizen during his presidency, Michelle says it was “dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.” She added, “What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk.”

She also opened up about the “fury” that she felt when she heard Donald admit to assaulting women in tapes, as well as disgust over the way he “stalked” Hillary Clinton, 71, during their rival campaigns.

Michelle Obama on her miscarriage 20 years ago: “I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen.” pic.twitter.com/STuPcGjBDz — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 9, 2018

“I’ve never been a fan of politics, and my experience over the last 10 years has done little to change that,” she said. “I continue to be put off by the nastiness.”

So clearly Michelle is getting real in her book! We’re so proud of the former First Lady for putting herself out there so bravely. Her jam-packed memoir will be out Nov. 13!