’Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall Admits He’s Attracted To Men: I’m ‘Not All The Way Heterosexual’

Even though Michael C. Hall is on his third marriage, the former ‘Dexter’ star has admitted that he’s ‘leaned in’ to being gender fluid. We’ve got details on how he’s ‘not all the way heterosexual.’

Michael C. Hall has always been linked to women, but there might be some hope for any male fans who lust after the handsome 47-year-old…kind of. Even though he’s been married to third wife Morgan McGregor since 2016, the actor claims he’s willing to “lean into” gender fluidity. In an interview with the Daily Beast, the former Dexter star revealed “I think there’s a spectrum. I am on it. I’m heterosexual. But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual.”

The award-winning actor says that playing the emcee in the 1999 Broadway revival of Cabaret helped him understand broader feelings. “I think playing the emcee required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual.” he said with a laugh. “Yeah, like I made out with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.”

Michael has been married twice before tying the knot with Morgan. He was wed to Amy Spanger from 2002 to 2006. The he turned heads when he married his Dexter character’s TV sister, actress Jennifer Carpenter in 2008, then divorcing in 2011. He’s played gay characters during his career, including his breakout role as funeral home owner David Fisher on HBO’s Six Feet Under beginning in 2001. So has ben ever been with a man in real life?

“I’ve never had an intimate relationship with a man. I think, maybe because of an absent father (his dad died when he was 11), there has definitely been a craving for an emotional intimacy with a man. I don’t mean to suggest that an emotional relationship between a father and son is any way homoerotic. I mean an emotional intimacy or connection that at least in the milieu I grew up in was considered fey. I had an appetite to have emotional connections with men beyond beer, sports, and fist pumping that were considered ‘gay.’”

Michael says he hasn’t been attracted to a man except for one time, and that was seeing John Cameron Mitchell on Broadway as the lead in Hedwig And The Angry Inch. It’s a role that Michael himself took on in 2014. “I was attracted to John Cameron Mitchell when I saw Hedwig. But no, as a rule I am heterosexual.”