Lady Gaga Is Glowing & Gorgeous In Stunning Nude-Colored Gown At 2018 SAG-AFTRA Gala

Mother Monster is know for her crazy style looks, but she was the picture of class at the 2018 SAG-AFTRA Foundation honors. See her stunning dress from the red carpet here!

Bombshell alert! Lady Gaga, 32, was looking better than ever when she hit the SAG-AFTRA red carpet on November 8. Mother Monster was being honored at their Patron Of The Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, but those in attendance received an reward of their own when Gaga showed up looking like a QUEEN! The “Bad Romance” singer stunned in a cream-colored floor length gown from Dior, that cinched at the waist. The strapless number featured ruffles along the bottom, and Gaga kept her hair and makeup equally as whimsical. The singer swept her hair back into a tight bun, showing off her soft makeup, which featured an array of pink and gold hues. She truly looked like a princess in this number!

Gaga was among good company at the event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts. The star-studded ceremony was also honoring famed Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, who stopped to pose for pics with Mother Monster on the carpet. Later on at the event, Gaga was presented an award by legendary actor Sam Elliott, and it was her acceptance speech that ultimately stole the show. In typical Gaga fashion, the crooner shared a powerful message about mental health. “We are facing a crisis of epic proportions and the cause of that crisis is our inability or unwillingness to be open and honest about one thing – mental health, today,” Gaga said. “I’m sad to say, but with truth in my heart and knowledge, that we are in the midst of a global mental health crisis. Today, one in four people experience mental health crisis. I am one of those people,” said the ever-transparent singer.

Somehow, in between zipping to events, and changing the world, Gaga still makes time for her entertainment career. The singer just released her first full-length feature film, A Star Is Born, on Oct. 5, and it was met with rave reviews. She delivered an astounding performance in the flick, and while she once won a Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, she should probably prep an acceptance speech for yet another! She shares the screen with co-star Bradley Cooper, and the chemistry between the two is extraordinary.

We can’t get over how good Gaga looks in this number! She may be known or her crazy fashion choices, but when Mother Monster decides to err on the classy side, it’s a whole different ball game.