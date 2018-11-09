Kylie Jenner & Stormi Hit The Road With Travis Scott As ‘Astroworld’ Tour Begins — Sweet Video

It’s a family affair! Travis is bringing Kylie and their baby girl along on tour, and the new parents just gave us the most adorable sneak peek of life on the road. Take a look!

The family that tours together, stays together, right? Travis Scott, 26, kicked off his Astroworld tour in Baltimore on Nov. 8, and Kylie Jenner, 21, and their nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster are on the road with him! And as if that wasn’t cute enough, the KarJenner sis just shared footage of Travis and his baby girl at the arena. The new dad had Stormi up on his shoulders and was walking across the stage with her. While we couldn’t see the little one’s face, we bet she loved looking at all of the colorful lights. It looked like the arena was empty, meaning the adorable family was exploring it on their own before it became loud and crowded with Raleigh residents. It’s safe to say Stormi will be snuggled up in bed by the time her dad starts rapping!

While Kylie had made it clear she’d be on tour with her baby daddy, the fact that this footage isn’t a surprise doesn’t make it any less cute! We can’t get other the sweet father/daughter pair. “Kylie’s so excited to be going on tour with Travis,” a source close to the makeup mogul told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY over the summer. “The best part is, it was totally his idea. Travis practically begged her to come with him.” And not only that, but he let her invite her BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, along as well. “Travis knows that he’ll be busy a lot and he doesn’t want Kylie to feel lonely or bored, that’s how thoughtful he is,” the insider added.

So how long will they be traveling with Travis? His tour will run through November and December with a break for Thanksgiving, coming to a close on Dec. 19.

We hope that this is just the beginning of Kylie’s family footage from the Astroworld tour. Her fans are dying to follow along with the adorable family as they hit the road.