Kim Kardashian Snuggles Baby True As She Tries To Get Her ‘Mind Off Of This Fire’: ‘We Are All Safe’

Kim Kardashian has been sweating it out as a massive brushfire came perilously close to her Hidden Hills mansion. Now she’s snuggling her niece True and counting her blessings that they’re safe.

Kim Kardashian was one of the 250,000 Southern Californians who had to evacuate their homes as several massive brushfires raged throughout the region. The Hidden Hills mansion that she and husband Kanye West spent years and millions of dollars building nearly burned down while she and her family fled to a safe location. The 38-year-old held on close to her seven-month-old niece True Thompson in a black and white Instagram photo after it seemed the fire danger had passed. “Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters,” she captioned toe pic.

Earlier in the day she was stressing hard as flames tore up the hillside towards their massive $60 million estate. Thanks to the quick work of firefighters her home was spared. “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” she tweeted out around 2pm PST. Hours before that her neighborhood had flames bearing down on it.

“Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe!” Kim added in another tweet. The Woolsey fire began on Nov. 8 near Simi Valley then burned south overnight, jumping the 101 freeway and heading towards the Kardashian family’s Calabasas homes and the flames by Friday afternoon hard marched all the way to the coast in Malibu. At 2:30 am her sister Khloe tweeted out “I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires,” which Kim retweeted with prayer emojis as she was also having a sleepless night as well.

While the Kardashians managed to escape damage from the brushfire so far, their former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t so lucky. The 69-year-old’s hilltop mansion in Malibu was completely destroyed by the Woolsey fire. Fortunately she was able to evacuate before the flames engulfed her home. The former Olympian’s friend Sophia Hutchins wrote on Instagram, “I just want to let everyone know we made it out, both of us made it out. The dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out, and we are safe, and that’s all that matters. We’re safe.”