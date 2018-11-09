Kenya Moore Says She’s Suffering From ‘Excruciating Pain’ After C-Section: Why Her Family Is ‘Afraid’ For Her

Kenya Moore is in horrible pain following a C-section to deliver her premature baby girl. But she defied bed rest to go on a Target run and her relatives are worried about her.

After a scary C-section delivery where she lost a lot of blood, Kenya Moore is finally a mom. Her daughter Brooklyn Daly arrived early and the first time mother is supposed to be on bed rest following the Nov. 4 birth. But noooo…..four days after the surgery, the 47-year-old decided to go on a Target run in Atlanta even though she’s not even able to walk. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off Instagram video of her tooling around Target in a red scooter and both her relatives and her fans are worried about Kenya getting on the go when she should be in bed!

“#brooklyndaly came early and the reality is it will take weeks for me to be able to walk without the excruciating pain of a C section and to heal from the multiple cuts to my uterus. Needed to get her some preemie items so of course, off to @target we went. My aunt Lisa is so afraid! 🙈 I’m supposed to be in bed,” she captioned the pic. Lisa can be heard in the background saying I hope she don’t crash into anything” as Kenya looked shaky with her scooter skills.

Fans scolded her for getting out and about just four days after the C-section. “Slow down Kenya! Order online, you’ve got cabin fever already! Congratulations!!!,” one person commented while another added, “U need to go back to bed .. there will be plenty of time for all that! Really go back to bed.” “You should NOT be up in the store KENYA!!” another person scolded her while many told her she’s risking health and healing setbacks by being on the move so soon.

Kenya detailed Brooklyn’s harrowing delivery and thanked husband Marc Daly for being so supportive as she was undergoing the C-section. “Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all,” she wrote on Instagram the day of her baby’s birth.

Kenya revealed on Oct. 27 that she had been diagnosed with the pregnancy complication preeclampsia, telling fans it caused her to gain “17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.” No wonder Brooklyn needed to come earlier than expected, but at least she weighed in at 5lbs 12oz. It’s a good enough weight for her baby to come home from the hospital with Kenya and Marc.