Kane Brown Releases ‘Experiment’ Filled With ‘Groovy, Uptempo Songs’ For Fans

Kane Brown’s highly-anticipated album, ‘Experiment,’ is out! He spoke to HollywoodLife about the inspiration behind the 12-track record!

Kane Brown‘s ‘Used To Love You Sober,’ and ‘Heaven’ have been two of the most popular and beautiful songs of the last three years. Today, he released his second full-length album, Experiment, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that fans can expect tunes that differ from his hits we know by heart. “The inspiration behind the album was really to just make live show better,” Kane explained ahead of his sold-out show sponsored by Budweiser at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. “I just put some more uptempo and groovy songs you can dance to. It’s cool to actually give [the fans] something back because they got me here, where I am today. ”

The first single off of Kane’s new album was “Lose It,” which gave fans a taste of the uptempo jams he was aiming for. “It was the first song that we had [for the album], and it really set the tone,” he said. “We felt like it was a great radio song. It was between that and ‘Homesick’ and ‘We Just Came From Heaven,’ which was a slower tempo, so we decided to go with a fast tempo song.”

At Budweiser’s One Night Only show on Nov. 7, Kane showed his undying love for his fans, especially when he welcomed two, adorable little boys on stage to sing with him! Kane recognized the brothers in the front row from a previous show, and security lifted them onto the stage so they could show the singer their haircuts that match his, and sing his hits “There Goes My Everything” and “Heaven.” It was truly adorable — especially when one of the boys had Kane sign his hat, mid-song! The country crooner went on to sing his first No. 1 single, “What Ifs,” and had the whole audience on their feet singing along. At the end of his interview with HL, Kane showed his love and dedication for his fans, saying, “Tell them that I love them, and we’re trying to start an empire together. They got me where I am today, and hopefully they can keep pushing.”

Be sure to listen to Kane Brown’s new album, Experiment, out today!