Jennifer Lopez, 49, Showcases Rapunzel-Like Waist-Length Hair In New Stunning Pic

With every picture she posts on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez defies odds and aging, and appears more beautiful by the day! See her latest look with gorgeous, full hair by clicking below!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, says she’s working overtime but she doesn’t mind, because she is “#Grateful!” Jennifer was in Qatar for an event at the Doha Festival City Mall, and she looked so stunning! She wore pink Valentino and was a vision with long, full hair, styled by Chris Appleton. “Love rich, glamorous hair!” Chris wrote on Instagram. “To get the look, I snatched the hair off the face into a high half ponytail, making [sure] it’s really immaculate and sleek. Then I added a hairpiece [and created] a big wave using a 2 inch curling iron. My secret to adding volume to waves when working with length like this is @colorwowhair Style on Steroids. It gives the hair guts so the waves stay and an extra blast of volume for that undone done look.”

Her pretty pink makeup was done by Hrush Achemyan, who has famously worked with the Kardashian family in the past. She looked absolutely stunning! There is no slowing down for J-Lo! She just wrapped her Las Vegas residency, but we have a feeling she has a log of big things to come in 2019! Plus, she’s happier than ever in her personal life, with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer loves to experiment with different hairstyles. Back in May at the Billboard Music Awards, she wore a sleek and chic bob that hit just at the top of her shoulders. We think whether she has long or short hair, she looks amazing!