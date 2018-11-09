Jennifer Lopez Sizzles As She Sings In Spanish For Sexy New ‘Te Guste’ Video With Bad Bunny

Get ready to party! J. Lo & Bad Bunny are bringing their big time energy to a brand new smash hit. Watch the video for ‘Te Guste’ here!

You may know her as Jenny from the block, but Jennifer Lopez, 49, is all about repping her Latin roots in her latest track! The singer teamed up with Latin music superstar Bad Bunny for a new song, “Te Guste,” and both stars brought the heat. Bad Bunny, who originally hails from San Juan, brings his usual Spanish chops to the song, but he’s not the only one delivering some local flavor. Like the Latina bombshell she is, J. Lo sings in Spanish on the track, and her sultry vocals will you have throwing a dance party in your living room.

“Te Guste” reminisces on the first time a couple met and the gradual feelings that have developed since, which is played out by J. Lo and Bad Bunny taking turns in the verses! For our Spanish readers, the lyrics will instantly capture your heart. Bad Bunny starts off the track, singing, “Baby, no te hagas sé que te gusté, te gusté, ah / Me miraste y te busqué.” J. Lo picks up from there and sings, “Pero dime qué más / Tú hablas mucho y no haces na.”

Fans have been waiting for the song to drop ever since J. Lo teased the track in the sexiest way possible. The singer took to Instagram on Oct. 26 with a super steamy bikini pic, which showed off her envy-inducing abs, and perfect curves. The image, which proved to be a snapshot from recording on set with Bad Bunny, got fans hyped! “musicanueva” she wrote in the caption, giving fans a clear hint that there was a coming.

Just last month, J. Lo wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, and her beau Alex Rodriguez spoke to HL about just how proud he is. “I just want her to celebrate because the three-year residency has been an enormous success,” A-Rod EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s literally broken records every day for the last two weeks and she has four left,” A-Rod continued. We love how supportive the athlete is of his lady’s music career! Watch J. Lo’s new video with Bad Bunny above!