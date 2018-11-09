Is Matt Lauer Returning To ‘Today’ After Shocking Firing Over Harassment Allegations? The Truth

With Megyn Kelly out at the ‘Today’ show, there were reports that Matt Lauer is eyeing a comeback. Yet, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, don’t expect to see him on TV anytime soon.

With Megyn Kelly, 47, fired from the Today show after she defended blackface, there have reportedly been some talks of who could replace her. Supposedly, Matt Lauer, 60, has been one of the names being tossed around. Before everyone gets upset at the possibility of the disgraced newsman making a comeback, a source close to the Today show EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Matt returning would “be one of the biggest PR disasters ever,” and there is “no discussion of having him back.”

“If they brought him back, it would be a slap in the face to all the women who were affected by what he did in the first place,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “NBC doesn’t want Matt back for those reasons and many more. A return from him in anyway isn’t even being addressed. They are looking to move forward and not backwards for the show.” If that wasn’t clear enough, the source adds that Matt “is not coming back to Today. It’s just not happening. That would just bring the most unneeded controversy to the show and they don’t welcome that whatsoever.”

It’s been almost a year since Matt was fired from NBC in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his termination live on the Nov. 29 episode of Today, ahead of The New York Times’ report in which an unidentified former employee accused Matt of asexually assaulting her in his office in 2001. Variety would publish a more in-depth account of his alleged sexual misconduct with at least three women over several years. Matt addressed the accusations in a statement, saying he is “truly sorry.” Though he denied the more egregious accusations, he said there “is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

“I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC. However, I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” Matt said in April 2018. Since the allegations and his termination, his 20-year marriage with Annette Roque, 51, fell apart. They reportedly finalized their divorce in August, with Matt supposedly agreeing to pay her a $20 million settlement. Shortly after the divorce was settled, Matt reportedly told fans that he would “be back on TV” soon. Well, don’t hold your breath.