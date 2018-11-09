Iggy Azalea’s BF Playboi Carti Invited Her To Join Him On Tour: They ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Of Each Other

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are heating up! Although he’s busy with tour, he’s asked his girl to come on the road with him! Go inside their budding romance!

Iggy Azalea, 28, and Blac Chyna‘s ex, Playboi Carti, 22, seem to be getting serious. — So serious, that he’s asked her to join him on tour! “Playboi is on tour right now and he’s got shows all month around the country, so he asked Iggy to go on the road with him,” a friend of Iggy’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “She can’t get enough of him and wants to be with him as much as possible, so she’s excited he invited her along.”

Although the two have only been seen each other for a few short months, the pal says they’re “really into each other right now,” noting that they don’t like being apart for too long. “It’s so reassuring to her that he wants her to come with him,” the insider reveals. “She knows that there will be girls everywhere. But, it means a lot to her that he wants her there.”

Playboi is currently on tour until after Christmas. He has shows in California on November 9-10, before he heads to Arizona, and other stops around the U.S and Canada. Playboi will wrap up in Richmond, Virginia on December 28. And, get this — The rapper had a show in Portland on November 8, and we heard Iggy was there to support him.

Iggy and Playboi were first spotted together on a dinner date at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on September 13. After exiting the Hollywood hotspot restaurant, the rappers hopped in a black vehicle together, with Iggy behind the wheel. Carti could be seen in photographs handing the blonde Aussie a pink rose after their dinner date. A few days later, the two were seen holding hands at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 16. And, a few days after that, they were potted sneaking out of Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s together, after another dinner date on September 19.

Iggy’s new beau came along after she was linked to a slew of other eligible bachelors. First, she was rumored to have been dating Tyga, 28, after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April 2018. The pair were then seen together on multiple occasions.

Then, Iggy threw us for a loop when she went on record to say that she and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, 26, were in a relationship. But, one day later, she tweeted that she was single. THEN, she was spotted out with NBA star, Jimmy Butler, 29, but shut down the dating rumors soon after. Iggy was previously engaged to NBA star, Nick Young, 33.